Randy Abbey and George Amoako, who are both Executive Council members, believe the 64-year-old has not been impressive so far.
‘We’re not happy’ – GFA ExCo members unimpressed with Black Stars boss Chris Hughton
Two key members of the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Executive Council have criticised Chris Hughton’s reign as Black Stars coach.
“We are not too happy, we think there has to be a lot of improvement which needs to be made. We also don’t have all the time in the world, so we need to be fast about it,” Abbey told Takoradi-based Spice FM.
Amoako was equally scathing in his assessment of Hughton, telling Angel FM: “Have you seen Chris Hughton’s performance? He has played three matches. He hasn’t been impressive.
“If you look at the teams, Madagascar. I went to see the game against Angola and all the games I have seen we play under him. I am not really impressed. Let’s pray at least that we will qualify for the 2023 AFCON.”
The criticisms come in the wake of Ghana’s drab goalless draw against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers last month.
Hughton’s side was frustrated for large spells by the resolute Malagasies, who restricted Ghana to just one shot on target in 90 minutes.
That result saw Hughton remain unbeaten since taking charge of the Black Stars, but has now won just one in three games thus far.
Meanwhile, the Black Stars need to win their last group game against the Central African Republic to qualify for next year’s AFCON.
