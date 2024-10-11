‘I can’t assure we’ll win against Sudan next week’ - Ghana Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Addo believes there’s no assurance in life, and that anything can happen at any time.

“Look, this assurance that everybody's talking about, why? For what? This is football. I cannot even assure, maybe God will take me tomorrow and I'm dead. What can I assure? We will try our best. And I know that at the end we'll be rewarded,” he said.

The 49-year-old, however, admitted that the game against Kwesi Appiah’s side next week is a must win if the Black Stars are to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

He added that it will be a tough game but if his boys put up a similar performance like they did at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday, they can win the match.

“We have to win the next game, that's all. And then still, we are not qualified yet. Then it's still a long way. It's going to be very, very tough to the last match, I think. But we will do it. With this performance, again, we will do it in Libya, against Sudan,” he added.

First leg stalemate in Accra

The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw by a brilliant Sudan team despite being the better side in 90 minutes.

Ghana captain on the day, Mohammed Kudus had a golden opportunity to put Ghana ahead but failed to connect well with the ball into an empty net.

Antoine Semenyo forced a few saves out of Mohamed Mustafa in the first half before Inaki Williams and co struggled to hit on target after recess.

The Falcons of Jediane were solid defensively to earn a hard-won point away.