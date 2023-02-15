Ghana can win AFCON if Chris Hughton picks Kwesi Appiah as assistant – John Paintsil

Hughton was recently appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars, succeeding Otto Addo at the helm.

The former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest manager served as Ghana’s technical advisor prior to becoming its head coach.

Appiah, though, is currently unattached, having previously had two spells as coach of the Black Stars from 2012 to 2014 and from 2017 to 2019.

Paintsil, who played for Ghana at several tournaments, including two World Cups, believes a coaching partnership between Hughton and Appiah will deliver AFCON trophies.

“What he needs to do is to have someone like Kwasi Appiah,” Paintsil said, as quoted by Footballghana.

“When Chris Hughton get Kwasi Appiah in his team, they can even win the Nations Cup back-to-back because, him having that experience, and Kwesi Appiah also having that experience and also knowing the culture of the game, I think that will be all.”