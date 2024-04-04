Ghana drops to 68th in latest FIFA ranking

The West African national has already had two coaches taking charge of the national team in the first quarter of 2024.

Chris Hughton was in charge of the Black Stars during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, where they failed to win a single game as they exited at the group stage.

Otto Addo was appointed as the Irishman’s replacement in March and he also led Ghana in the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

The Black Stars’ winless run, however, continued, with the team suffering their first defeat to Nigeria in 18 years while also drawing 2-2 with Uganda.

Ghana’s six-game winless run in 2024 has seen the Black Stars drop to 68th in the latest FIFA ranking, while they are also currently outside the top 10 on the continent.

In Africa, Morocco remain first on the ranking, followed by Senegal and Nigeria in second and third, respectively.

Egypt are fourth, AFCON winners Ivory Coast are fifth and Tunisia occupy the sixth position. The top 10 is made up of Algeria, Mali, Cameroon and South Africa in that order.

Meanwhile, Argentina continue to be the top-ranked team in the world, followed by France, Belgium, England and Brazil, respectively.

See the top 10 teams in Africa as per FIFA’s March 2024 ranking: