Ghana faces fine from CAF over repeated pitch invasion incidents

A late goal from Milson condemned the Black Stars to their first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium since 2000 (24 years ago) when they were beaten by South Africa as hosts of the AFCON.

In the first half of the game, there had to be a brief stop as a fan invaded the pitch to try to get access to the players.

Although he was swiftly apprehended by the security on duty, another supporter unlawfully graced the pitch at full-time and was involved in a scuffle with the Police before being escorted away.

Chaos ensues after Ghana vs Angola game

There was also chaos in the aftermath of the game, with some angry Ghanaian fans storming the inner perimeter of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to wreak havoc.

In videos that went viral on social media, some of the fans could be seen destroying the panels and advertising boards while others hurled water bottles onto the pitch.

The pitch invasions and the chaos that ensued at full-time could lead to harsh sanctions from CAF, including a hefty fine.

In January, the continent’s governing body fined the Ghana FA $15,000 after some Ghanaian fans stirred trouble during the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

The incident happened during the Black Stars’ opening group game against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

A statement from the GFA said security officials reported that two groups of supporters from Ghana were involved in a scuffle at half-time at the stand N°18, which led to the use of teargas.