The Black Stars will host the East African side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they aim to make a bright start to the qualifying campaign.
Ghana vs Madagascar: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for World Cup qualifier
Ghana will begin their journey towards qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a home game against Madagascar later today.
Chris Hughton’s side has endured a poor run of form in recent times, with their disappointing defeats against Mexico and the USA still fresh in the minds of fans.
However, the 64-year-old has a decent squad at his disposal to select a strong line-up for the game against Madagascar.
Lawrence Ati Zigi is expected to be in the post despite the return of Jojo Wollacot to the squad, while Alidu Seidu is likely to start at right-back.
Gideon Mensah is also expected to start at left-back, with Daniel Amartey and Kassim Nuhu Adams partnering at the heart of the defence.
In the absence of Thomas Partey, Abdul Salis Samed is favourite to start in midfield alongside the returning Baba Iddrisu.
West Ham star Mohammed Kudus is also expected to form an attacking trio with Joseph Paintsil and Jordan Ayew, while Inaki Williams looks primed to be given the nod as the centre-forward.
See Ghana’s probably line-up against Madagascar below:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Alidu Seidu
Gideon Mensah
Daniel Amartey
Kassim Nuhu Adams
Salis Abdul Samed
Baba Iddrisu
Jordan Ayew
Joseph Paintsil
Mohammed Kudus
Inaki Williams
