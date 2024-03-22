ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana vs Nigeria is never a friendly – Super Eagles coach Finidi George

Emmanuel Ayamga

Nigeria’s interim coach Finidi George has said there’s nothing friendly about matches between the Super Eagles and Ghana.

The two countries will renew their rivalries on Friday when they face off in an international friendly in Marrakesh, Morocco.

However, Ghana are heading into the game as underdogs, having underperformed at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles, on the other hand, are huge favourites after greatly impressing at the AFCON, where they reached the final.

George, who will be in charge of Nigeria for the game against Ghana, believes there are no friendlies when the two teams are involved.

"They call it friendly matches, but there is really nothing friendly when you play, especially Ghana,” he said.

“Matches between our countries are serious duels and are always seen as battles by our people."

Meanwhile, Ghana head coach Otto Addo has said although Nigeria are a formidable team, the Super Eagles are also beatable.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s friendly, Otto Addo acknowledged Nigeria’s superiority but said they were also vulnerable.

“I think we have observed them well, we know what to expect from them. They have really, really strong and experienced players, even though I guess not all of them are here,” the Black Stars coach said.

“I think they have a very, very strong squad. We expect them to be very hard to break against the ball but also with the ball, which you saw at the African Cup of Nations, they are really, really good in offensive transmissions, they have fast players on the wings, tall players upfront who can hold the ball no matter who comes, with a really, really solid back chain so it’s going to be tough.”

“But we know what we can do and we know how to play against such a host and even though they went to the final, they showed in some matches that they are vulnerable so anything can happen. I am just hoping that we get a good start and we can end this game as the winning team,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

