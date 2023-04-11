Here are the 4 targets in Chris Hughton’s Black Stars contract

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Ramadan Cup at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, he said the 64-year-old has been tasked with qualifying Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has laid bare the four targets that have been set for Black Stars coach Chris Hughton in his contract.
The Minister also noted that Hughton is expected to unearth talents in the local league as well as qualify for the next FIFA World Cup.
The last target in the Black Stars coach’s contract, Mustapha Ussif said, was that he needed to improve the team’s standing on the FIFA ranking.
“The objectives are set by the FA for him to ensure that we qualify for AFCON and also to ensure that we identify local talents from our league,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.
“To also ensure that we qualify for the World Cup and also to make sure that our ranking in the FIFA Ranking improves. These are the objectives in the contract that he has signed.”
Hughton was officially unveiled as Ghana’s head coach last month, as he replaced Otto Addo at the helm after previously serving as technical advisor under the latter.
The former Newcastle United and Brighton boss has since been unbeaten in his opening two matches in charge of the Black Stars.
Ghana defeated Angola 1-0 in Kumasi in his debut game in charge before drawing with the Black Antelopes in Luanda in a double-header 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
