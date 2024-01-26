The criteria include being a winner, having a philosophy that aligns with Ghana’s football DNA, having 15-years experience and being a disciplinarian.

The Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the country’s disastrous AFCON 2023 campaign.

A statement from the Ghana FA also said the Executive Council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the national team.

Meanwhile, a five-member search committee has been set up to evaluate and recommend the next national team coach to the Executive Council for approval.

The search committee is made up of the Vice President of the GFA Mark Addo (Chair), legal practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah (vice chair), the Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Here’re the GFA’s 5-point criteria that next Black Stars coach must meet:

1. The potential Head Coach should be a proven winner in coaching Top Men’s National Team or Club Football

2. Must have a football philosophy that aligns or compliments our DNA

3. Must hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years coaching experience

4. Proven track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent