Herve Renard too expensive for GFA to hire as Black Stars coach

The Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the country’s disastrous AFCON 2023 campaign.

Ghana exited the tournament without a single win in Group B, having lost to Cape Verde and drawn with both Egypt and Mozambique.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the GFA said the next Ghana coach must meet some criteria, including being a proven winner and having a football philosophy that aligns with Ghana’s football DNA.

He/she must also hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years coaching experience and a track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent.

Some Ghanaians have called on the GFA to prioritise Renard, who won the AFCON with Zambia and Ivory Coast in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

However, reacting to this, Frederick Acheampong said it’s difficult to hire the Frenchman due to financial constraints.

Hervé Renard Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT

“Herve Renard has always and will remain the primary priority of the FA,” the GFA Executive Council member told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3news.

“But as I previously stated, considering all variables, particularly the economic position of our country, it makes it incredibly difficult to hire him.”

Meanwhile, German coach Jurgen Kohler has submitted an application to be considered for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

Pulse Ghana

The 1990 FIFA World Cup winner is said to have applied for the role after holding talks with the GFA. Kohler is said to have been approached by the five-member committee set up by the GFA to headhunt for Ghana’s next coach.

ADVERTISEMENT