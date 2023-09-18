ADVERTISEMENT
Hudson-Odoi says he’s ‘thinking’ about playing for Ghana

Emmanuel Ayamga

Callum Hudson-Odoi has disclosed that although he’s yet to decide on playing for Ghana, he’s “still thinking over it.”

The 22-year-old has played for England at every level, starring for the country’s u16s, U17s, U18s, U19s, U21s and the Three Lions.

However, Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

Despite already playing three times for England, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana.

Also, Hudson-Odoi hasn’t played for the Three Lions in a long while and has rejected call-ups after being relegated to England’s U21s.

Having joined Nottingham Forest from Chelsea this summer, the winger is looking to get his career back on track following an unproductive last few seasons.

He is hopeful of returning to international football, though, and says he’s still thinking over whether to switch nationality.

“That decision hasn’t been made yet. I’m still thinking it over,” Hudson-Odoi told The Telegraph in an exclusive interview.

“Ghana is a very good option but let’s wait and see. Hopefully once I start playing games here, maybe Gareth [Southgate] or Ghana will come. It’s a nice position to be in and hopefully sooner or later we will know.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is still eligible to play for Ghana after playing zero minutes for England during the September international break after his debut call-up.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
