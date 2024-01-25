Inaki Williams scores on return from AFCON as Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona

Williams only returned to Spain on Tuesday, via a private jet, after Ghana were eliminated from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Athletic Bilbao forward started just one game in the Ivory Coast as the Black Stars failed to win a single match in a group that contained Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

When Ghana’s exit was finally confirmed on Tuesday following Cameroon’s victory over Gambia, Williams boarded a private jet back to Spain.

The forward was subsequently introduced in the second half during his side’s important Copa del Rey quarter-final encounter against Barcelona and he made an instant impact.

Williams scored in extra time to give Athletic Bilbao a 3-2 lead, before setting up his brother, Nico, to wrap up a deserved 4-2 victory over the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the country’s disastrous AFCON 2023 campaign.

A statement from the Ghana FA also said the Executive Council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the national team.

Hughton was appointed as Ghana coach in February 2023 as a replacement to Otto Addo but his tenure did not go according to plan.

The Black Stars have badly struggled in the last 11 months, winning just four times in 13 matches under the Irishman.