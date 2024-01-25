ADVERTISEMENT
Inaki Williams scores on return from AFCON as Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona

Emmanuel Ayamga

Barely 24 hours after returning to Athletic Bilbao, Inaki Williams was on the score sheet against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

The 29-year-old netted his ninth goal of the season as the Basque club knockout Xavi’s side out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening.

Williams only returned to Spain on Tuesday, via a private jet, after Ghana were eliminated from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Athletic Bilbao forward started just one game in the Ivory Coast as the Black Stars failed to win a single match in a group that contained Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

When Ghana’s exit was finally confirmed on Tuesday following Cameroon’s victory over Gambia, Williams boarded a private jet back to Spain.

The forward was subsequently introduced in the second half during his side’s important Copa del Rey quarter-final encounter against Barcelona and he made an instant impact.

Williams scored in extra time to give Athletic Bilbao a 3-2 lead, before setting up his brother, Nico, to wrap up a deserved 4-2 victory over the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the country’s disastrous AFCON 2023 campaign.

A statement from the Ghana FA also said the Executive Council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the national team.

Hughton was appointed as Ghana coach in February 2023 as a replacement to Otto Addo but his tenure did not go according to plan.

The Black Stars have badly struggled in the last 11 months, winning just four times in 13 matches under the Irishman.

Ghana have also failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions, a miserable run which includes defeat to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

