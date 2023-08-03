I soaked Black Stars no.10 jersey in salt water before wearing it – Ishmael Addo

He explained that he wanted to take the number but was told by Hearts of Oak teammate Jacob Nartey to stay clear.

Addo said some Hearts fans eventually intervened and soaked the no.10 jersey in salt water before he wore it for the game.

The 47-year-old further disclosed that he ended up scoring on his Black Stars debut after his weird introduction to the national team.

“When we arrived in the dressing room, the senior players had their team, and coach Dossena asked me to join the first 18. Everyone picked and left the jersey no.10,” he said in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

“There was Stephen Appiah and CK Akonnor who both wore the no.10 but in that particular game against Sierra Leone, everyone left the No. 10.”

“Minutes later, Jacob Nettey came and instructed me not to pick it. Why would the senior players leave it and allow you to wear it? Coach Dossena arrived and asked why then I narrated it to him.”

Addo added: “Jacob Nettey then went to E.T Mensah who was then the Sports Minister and he together with the late Alhaji M.N.D Jawula who was then the FA President and they all stopped me from wearing the jersey.

“Nettey later came and said he has been asked by fans of Hearts to soak the jersey in salty water before I wear it. I wore it and I was scored in that particular game as my debut goal for the Black Stars.”