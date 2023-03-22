The FA confirmed that Wollacott suffered a soft tissue contusion on his right toe but said he has now been cleared to return to training.
Jojo Wollacott cleared to play after freak goalpost injury – GFA
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has given an update on the injury sustained by goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott after a goalpost fell on him during training.
The Charlton Athletic shot-stopper was training with his Black Stars teammates on Tuesday when the goalpost fell on him, injuring him.
Wollacott went to the ground clutching his leg in pain, before the medical staff immediately rushed to offer him emergency treatment.
The 26-year-old was made to sit out of the remainder of the training session, and the GFA has now revealed that he has been cleared by the medical department.
A statement from the FA said the goalkeeper is now almost pain-free and is available for selection despite the injury scare.
“Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott hobbled off during training on Tuesday evening after suffering a soft tissue contusion of the right big toe,” the GFA said.
“He was immediately assessed by the medical team and given emergency treatment. Wollacott was later reassessed in the medical room at the team hotel and currently, there are no major medical worries since the player is almost pain-free.
“The medical team would like to assure the football public that Wollacott will be available for selection as he has been cleared to train on Wednesday.”
The Black Stars will face Angola in a double-header Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in the coming days.
Chris Hughton’s side will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before facing the Black Antelopes four days later in Luanda as they aim to book their place at next year’s tournament.
