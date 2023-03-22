Video: Jojo Wollacott injured by falling goalpost in Black Stars training

The Black Stars will face Angola in a double-header Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in the coming days.

Chris Hughton’s side will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before facing the Black Antelopes four days later in Luanda as they aim to book their place at next year’s tournament.

The team’s preparation for the games was halted briefly on Tuesday when a goalpost fell on Wollacott and injured him.

The Charlton Athletic shot-stopper was training with his teammates when the goalpost fell on him, injuring him.

Wollacott went to the ground clutching his leg, before the medical staff immediately rushed to offer him emergency treatment.

The 26-year-old was made to sit out of the remainder of the training session, with the extent of his injury currently unknown.

