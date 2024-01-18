ADVERTISEMENT
‘Black Stars didn’t go to Abidjan for a visit, we came to win’ – Jordan Ayew

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has said the Black Stars are not at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for a honeymoon but to win games.

Jordan Ayew: Black Stars didn’t go to Abidjan for a visit

Chris Hughton and his charges endured a frustrating start to the tournament in the Ivory Coast after losing to Cape Verde last Sunday.

The Black Stars, however, have little time to brood, as another tough test awaits in their second Group B game against Egypt on Thursday.

Jordan Ayew: I’m really confident Ghana will have a good day against Egypt Pulse Ghana

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ayew said he and his teammates were determined to make amends for their opening-day loss and are not in Abidjan for a mere visit.

"We didn’t come here to visit Abidjan; we came here to win,” the Crystal Palace forward said, as quoted by the Graphic Sport.

Meanwhile, Ayew also expressed confidence that the Black Stars have what it takes to beat Egypt.

The Pharaohs themselves did not impress either in their first game and needed a last-minute penalty from talisman Mohamed Salah to salvage a draw against minnows Mozambique.

Jordan Ayew in action for Ghana Pulse Ghana

Although the North Africans are favourites ahead of Thursday’s (January 18) game against Ghana, Ayew believes the Black Stars will have a good game against them.

“The first game, we didn’t concentrate for 90 minutes and that’s what cost us the game,” the 32-year-old said at a pre-match press conference, as quoted by 3Sports.

“The most important thing for us is to come back and stay focused. We have to stay aggressive and we’ll be fine. I have total belief in players and staff.

“I’m really confident tomorrow [Thursday] will be a really good day for Ghana,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

