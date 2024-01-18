‘Black Stars didn’t go to Abidjan for a visit, we came to win’ – Jordan Ayew

The Black Stars, however, have little time to brood, as another tough test awaits in their second Group B game against Egypt on Thursday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ayew said he and his teammates were determined to make amends for their opening-day loss and are not in Abidjan for a mere visit.

"We didn’t come here to visit Abidjan; we came here to win,” the Crystal Palace forward said, as quoted by the Graphic Sport.

Meanwhile, Ayew also expressed confidence that the Black Stars have what it takes to beat Egypt.

The Pharaohs themselves did not impress either in their first game and needed a last-minute penalty from talisman Mohamed Salah to salvage a draw against minnows Mozambique.

Although the North Africans are favourites ahead of Thursday’s (January 18) game against Ghana, Ayew believes the Black Stars will have a good game against them.

“The first game, we didn’t concentrate for 90 minutes and that’s what cost us the game,” the 32-year-old said at a pre-match press conference, as quoted by 3Sports.

“The most important thing for us is to come back and stay focused. We have to stay aggressive and we’ll be fine. I have total belief in players and staff.