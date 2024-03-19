Kobbie Mainoo: Manchester United sensation chooses England over Ghana

The 18-year-old British Ghanaian midfielder, who has been making waves in European football, found himself at the center of attention when Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the GFA, expressed Ghana's interest in recruiting him for the national team.

However, the dreams of Ghanaians were dashed when Manchester United announced on Tuesday, March 19 that Kobbie Mainoo had received a call-up from England's senior national soccer team, under the helm of manager Gareth Southgate.

This invitation marked a significant milestone in Mainoo's career, as he prepares to join the ranks of the Three Lions at Wembley for two home friendlies against football powerhouses Brazil and Belgium.

With England gearing up for the upcoming Euro 2024, the inclusion of Kobbie Mainoo is seen as a strategic move to bolster the team's midfield prowess and solidify its chances in the tournament.