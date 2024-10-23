‘Kotoko players are fitter, better than Black Stars players’ - Charles Taylor makes wild claim

According to Taylor, Asante Kotoko’s players are not only in better shape but also more consistent than those in the senior national team.

“I believe that if we give the local players a chance, they will deliver for the country. A player like Justice Blay, if he cannot play for the Black Stars, then he is not fit to be an Asante Kotoko player because Kotoko is bigger than the Black Stars,” Taylor stated.

He further argued that the regular match schedule in the Ghana Premier League gives Kotoko’s players an edge in fitness over Black Stars players, who often face limited game time at their clubs.

“Black Stars players play matches periodically, but Kotoko play almost every weekend, so their players are fitter and better than the Black Star players. How many of our Black Stars players start regularly at their clubs?” Taylor questioned.

The ex-footballer also called for more opportunities for locally-based players, especially those in the CHAN (African Nations Championship) team, to compete for spots in the senior national team.

“People always mention their inability to qualify for CHAN, but there are players in the CHAN team who can excel in the Black Stars. There should be competition in the team,” Taylor concluded.

What must be done

Pulse Ghana

To enhance competition and integration in the Black Stars, a quota system must be established for locally-based players. This would ensure that they are given opportunities to showcase their talent in the senior national team, competing on equal footing with foreign-based players.