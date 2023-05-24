Ghana approached me to become Black Stars coach – Lothar Matthaus

Mathaus said this during a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, where he was unveiled as a co-owner of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.

"Ghana approached me for the coaching role around 2005 and 2006,” the Germany legend told the media.

“We were in touch, but for some reason, it did not work out in the final stages of discussions. Perhaps there were many candidates on their list, and maybe I was one of them."

Meanwhile, Matthaus has acquired the largest stake in Accra Lions and now joins partners Oliver König and footballer Frank Acheampong as its joint owners.

The 62-year-old noted that he has always believed in the potential of Ghanaian talent and wants to invest in young players to excel in Europe.

"Of course it's a business model. Ghana has always had huge potential in terms of talent, and you can see that in the national team,” Matthaus told Bild.

"We want to bring young players to Europe in a serious way and already well-trained. That's why we're also investing in the training ground here."