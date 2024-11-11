Mohammed Kudus got red card at West Ham United due to disappointment - Otto Addo

Mohammed Kudus initially opened the scoring for West Ham, but after a clash with a Spurs player, a VAR review confirmed his actions, leading to his dismissal. He will now face suspension for several matches.

Recently, Kudus was appointed captain by Otto Addo for the Black Stars in their 0-0 draw with Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium and the subsequent 0-2 defeat to Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In response to his red card, Kudus cited the influence of social media as a contributing factor to his actions.

When asked about the incident, Otto Addo explained that Kudus’ emotions might have been high due to his disappointment with the national team's recent performances.

"They showed extra effort in their clubs. They regret it, and you could see that maybe their emotions were still high. They feel for the nation," Addo said.

"I don’t know exactly why Kudus received the red card, but perhaps it was due to his disappointment with our last games with the national team. This is the only way they can express it—through their performance," he added.

