Mohammed Kudus: I can’t wait for AFCON to start

Kudus and his country will be hoping to do better than they did two years ago when they suffered a disappointing exit at the group stage.

The 23-year-old missed the last edition of the tournament in Cameroon and says he cannot wait for the 2023 AFCON to kickstart.

“Hi Ghanaian fans, I’m happy to be here. And I can’t wait for the tournament to start. Let’s go Ghana,” Kudus said during a photo shoot with CAF.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be going into AFCON in the Ivory Coast with the fifth most valuable squad in the tournament.

This is according to a compilation by the UK’s Bettingsites.co.uk on the market values of players in all 24 competing teams.

Nigeria leads the way with the most valuable squad at the AFCON, totalling €349 million. This is helped by the huge transfer value of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is currently valued at €110 million, which is more than the values of 14 of the teams competing in the AFCON.

Pulse Ghana

FIFA World Cup semi-finalists Morocco are second on the list of teams with the most valuable squad with a squad valued at €347.4 million.

Hosts Ivory Coast have a squad worth €334.58 million, while defending champions Senegal’s squad is worth €274.4 million.

Ghana is fifth on the list of most valuable squads at the AFCON, with Mohammed Kudus being the Black Stars’ most valuable player with a market value of €45 million.

The top 10 most expensive squads in the AFCON are completed by Algeria, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt and DR Congo in that order.

