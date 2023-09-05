Black Stars: Respect Chris Hughton’s decision to invite Andre Ayew – Polo

The 33-year-old has had very little game time this year after moving to Nottingham Forest in January and has been without a club since parting ways with the Premier League outfit at the end of last season.

Still, Ayew was part of the 25-man squad announced by Hughton for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Polo, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana in 1978, however, believes the coach’s decisions must be respected.

“Chris Hughton’s decision to select Dede Ayew should be respected,” he told Accra-based Happy FM in an interview.

“He (Chris Hughton) knows what the addition of a player like Dede would do to the team and that is why he is the man in charge. The experience of Dede cannot be doubted so Ghanaians should respect the decision of the coach.”

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Hughton and his side need at least a draw against CAR to book their place at next year’s AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.

The 66-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.