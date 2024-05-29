Otto Addo announces Thomas Partey as Black Stars captain in Andre Ayew’s absence

Ghana currently sit in fourth place in Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, three points behind leaders Comoros and one below Mali.

Ahead of next week’s games, Otto Addo named a 26-man squad during a press conference at the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) headquarters in Accra on Wednesday.

Ayew, who has been the captain of the national team since 2019, missed out on the list after being surprisingly dropped.

The 34-year-old was part of the Black Stars squad that suffered a group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast and also made Addo’s maiden squad for the March international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

However, he will play no part in next month’s World Cup qualifiers after Otto Addo dropped him from the travelling party.

With the Le Havre forward absent, Addo has confirmed that Arsenal midfielder Partey will captain Ghana for the matches against Mali and CAR.

Partey has served as Ayew’s deputy in recent years and has often stepped in as the Black Stars’ skipper when the latter isn’t available.

Asked about who will captain the team after Ayew was dropped, Addo said: “Thomas Partey. It’s Thomas Partey.”

Ghana boast one win from two matches in the World Cup qualifiers, having beaten Madagascar and lost to Comoros last November.