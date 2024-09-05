‘Your insults affect Black Stars players and their families’ – Otto Addo cautions

Asked about an update on Abdul Baba Rahman’s decision to stay away from the national team due to being abused by fans in the past, Addo said nothing had changed with the left-back’s situation.

Otto Addo calls for fair criticism of Black Stars players

He further urged the media and supporters to be circumspect in their criticism of players, insisting they and their families are usually affected when insulted.

“You can criticize me when I am wrong, when things are not working for the players too, you can criticize them but what is wrong is for you or the fans to insult the players,” Addo said.

“They have family, they have kids, they have friends, wife, and kids and so when they see these insults they feel it. It gets to them. No player comes to the national team on their own, coaches invite them so I am saying that it is our responsibility to condemn any act that aims to put players in bad light.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be looking to make a winning start to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers when they host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

