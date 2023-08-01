ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has described his predecessor Otto Addo as a “very, very good coach.”

Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton
Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton

Speaking about how he landed the Ghana coaching job, Hughton gave Addo his flowers after initially working with the Borussia Dortmund assistant trainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 64-year-old worked together with Addo as technical advisor for Ghana’s national team before and during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Chris Hughton with Otto Addo and George Boateng
Chris Hughton with Otto Addo and George Boateng Pulse Ghana

Hughton was later appointed as the substantive coach of the Black Stars following Addo’s resignation last December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recounting how he became Black Stars boss, Hughton said the conversations started when he came to Ghana for holidays and had some kind words for Addo too.

“It actually started when I was there on holidays. My father passed away about four or five months ago but fortunately he was still alive when I was given the role as head coach. And very proud to do so,” he told talkSPORT.

“We hadn’t done so well in AFCON. They changed the coach and wanted to bring in another coach, Otto Addo, who’s one of the assistants at Dortmund, a very good coach.”

Chris Hughton and Otto Addo
Chris Hughton and Otto Addo Pulse Ghana

Hughton added: “So I was here on holidays and most people thought I was there for the job but it wasn’t the case. But it worked out that they asked me, because I wasn’t working and you know my father was from Ghana, whether I’d be technical advisor and there were two big qualification games coming up against Nigeria, which we won. Post-World Cup, they asked me if I’d like to be head coach which I didn’t take long to accept.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hughton remains unbeaten in his first three games in charge of Ghana, having won one and drawn the other two.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton

    Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton

  • Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

    Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

  • CK Akonnor: I never received $100,000 after my dismissal

    CK Akonnor: I never received $100,000 after my dismissal

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘We still owe Rajevac, CK Akonnor; both have threatened court action’ – Sports Minister

‘We still owe Rajevac, CK Akonnor; both have threatened court action’ – Sports Minister

CK Akonnor: I never received $100,000 after my dismissal

CK Akonnor: I never received $100,000 after my dismissal

Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

Black Stars: Chris Hughton responds to getting a statue if Ghana wins AFCON

Stephen Appiah: We must be patient with Chris Hughton

Stephen Appiah: We must be patient with Chris Hughton