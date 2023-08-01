Otto Addo is a very good coach – Chris Hughton

The 64-year-old worked together with Addo as technical advisor for Ghana’s national team before and during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Hughton was later appointed as the substantive coach of the Black Stars following Addo’s resignation last December.

Recounting how he became Black Stars boss, Hughton said the conversations started when he came to Ghana for holidays and had some kind words for Addo too.

“It actually started when I was there on holidays. My father passed away about four or five months ago but fortunately he was still alive when I was given the role as head coach. And very proud to do so,” he told talkSPORT.

“We hadn’t done so well in AFCON. They changed the coach and wanted to bring in another coach, Otto Addo, who’s one of the assistants at Dortmund, a very good coach.”

Hughton added: “So I was here on holidays and most people thought I was there for the job but it wasn’t the case. But it worked out that they asked me, because I wasn’t working and you know my father was from Ghana, whether I’d be technical advisor and there were two big qualification games coming up against Nigeria, which we won. Post-World Cup, they asked me if I’d like to be head coach which I didn’t take long to accept.”

