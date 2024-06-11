‘Thank God for the rain’ – Otto Addo says rains helped Black Stars to beat CAR

The game against the Wild Beats had a dramatic ending at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, having finished 4-3 in favour of Ghana.

Jordan Ayew and Louis Mafouta both scored hat-tricks for their respective sides, while Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was also on the score sheet.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Addo said the rains at the Baba Yara Stadium helped the Black Stars to play better against CAR.

“The rain helped us play better and move the ball faster. Thank you to God for letting it rain,” Addo said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“The support from the start was massive. Even though we were down, they stayed by our side. Thank you very much, Kumasi, for coming out again.”

Meanwhile, Addo also re-emphasised the importance of Jordan Ayew to the Black Stars after he netted a sensational hat-trick against CAR.

“I know that strikers are always judged by goals but he is a striker who can work defensively, and tactically very intelligent,” he said.

“That’s why sometimes you can use him as a winger because he closes everything down, he works hard and people don’t see this often.”