‘Yɛɛkɔ USA!’ – Ghanaian fans chant after victory over Central African Republic (VIDEO)

A hat-trick by Jordan Ayew was added to by another strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, while Louis Mafouta also netted a hat-trick for CAR.

In the aftermath of the game, thousands of fans rushed onto the field to celebrate the team’s victory with the players.

In a video that has gone viral, some of the fans are seen chanting “Yɛɛkɔ USA!” “Yɛɛkɔ USA!” “Yɛɛkɔ USA” which translates as “we’re going to USA.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada, with Africa set to have at least nine representatives.

Ghana currently sits at the top of Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers with nine points after winning their games against Mali and CAR.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew has said he will always give his all for the Black Stars despite being forced to play out of position.

The 32-year-old has often been criticised for his performances in a Ghana shirt but has come up clutch in his country’s last two World Cup qualifying matches.

Pulse Ghana

"I've been playing out of position for quite some time in the national team and also at the club level. But I have always done my duty, put my country first, and never complained because I always give my all,” Ayew said.

“It's difficult. It's not something that I like to talk about, but obviously, my favourite position right from the academy, France, in the national team has always been as a number 9. But I understand because I have qualities that allow me to play in the pockets of spaces, and I don't complain."