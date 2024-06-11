Jordan Ayew: I’ve been playing out of position but I always put Ghana first

Ayew came off the bench to score the winner as Ghana beat Mali 1-2 in Bamako last Thursday and also netted a sensational hat-trick when the Black Stars won 4-3 over the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, which marked his 104th cap for Ghana, the Crystal Palace forward said his favourite position is as a number nine.

He was, however, quick to add that he will always be ready to make sacrifices and play anywhere without complaining.

"I've been playing out of position for quite some time in the national team and also at the club level. But I have always done my duty, put my country first, and never complained because I always give my all,” Ayew said.

“It's difficult. It's not something that I like to talk about, but obviously, my favourite position right from the academy, France, in the national team has always been as a number 9.

"But I understand because I have qualities that allow me to play in the pockets of spaces, and I don't complain."

