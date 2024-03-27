Addo’s side failed to win any of the matches they played during the March international break, having lost to Nigeria and drawn with Uganda.
‘Play hard but intelligently’ – Otto Addo slams silly red cards received by Black Stars players
Ghana head coach Otto Addo says his players must be disciplined and more intelligent after the Black Stars received three red cards in their international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.
Recommended articles
The Black Stars were beaten 2-1 by the Super Eagles last Friday, in a game where they had to finish with 10 men after Jerome Opoku was sent off in the second half.
Ghana were once again held to a 2-2 draw by Uganda on Tuesday, with the Cranes coming from behind twice to claim a share of the spoils.
Mohammed Salisu, who replaced Edmund Addo in the 65th minute was red-carded late in the game, while Alidu Seidu also received his marching orders.
Reacting to the Black Stars’ three red cards in two matches, an unhappy Addo promised to address the situation and urged his players to play more intelligently.
“The discipline on the pitch to play good, play hard. Play hard but intelligent and not get silly yellow and red cards is something we have address and work on,” the Ghana coach said, as quoted by 3Sports.
“The football we played was not good enough. We should have created more chances, especially in the final third. Finishing must be better but I have to say this is what I expected. The last games before I came, generally, we were not good.”
The Black Stars will return to action in June, where they’ll face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh