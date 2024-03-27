‘Play hard but intelligently’ – Otto Addo slams silly red cards received by Black Stars players

The Black Stars were beaten 2-1 by the Super Eagles last Friday, in a game where they had to finish with 10 men after Jerome Opoku was sent off in the second half.

Ghana were once again held to a 2-2 draw by Uganda on Tuesday, with the Cranes coming from behind twice to claim a share of the spoils.

Mohammed Salisu, who replaced Edmund Addo in the 65th minute was red-carded late in the game, while Alidu Seidu also received his marching orders.

Reacting to the Black Stars’ three red cards in two matches, an unhappy Addo promised to address the situation and urged his players to play more intelligently.

“The discipline on the pitch to play good, play hard. Play hard but intelligent and not get silly yellow and red cards is something we have address and work on,” the Ghana coach said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“The football we played was not good enough. We should have created more chances, especially in the final third. Finishing must be better but I have to say this is what I expected. The last games before I came, generally, we were not good.”

