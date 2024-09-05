Otto Addo urges Black Stars players to adapt to Inaki Williams’ strengths

The Athletic Bilbao forward has scored just once in 17 matches for the West African nation and usually looks lost in the national team setup.

Ahead of Ghana’s 2025 AFCON qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, Addo said Williams’ quality is undoubted.

Otto Addo wants Inaki Williams and other Black Stars players to adapt to each other

He cited the 30-year-old’s brilliant performances at club level as evidence of his pedigree and called on the other Black Stars players to adapt to his strengths.

“Surely one of the things is the players playing with him because he shows what he can in Spain so we also it's not only like he has to adapt to let's say the other players, but they have to adapt also to him,” the Ghana coach said at a pre-match press conference.

“And we know what his strengths are to run deep, to threaten the last line, the defenders, to go beyond that. And we have to use his qualities more. And for me it's always both ways. Surely he can also make his game more flexible but also I think we also have to focus on how to put him in his best spot.

“And it's running behind the defensive line, it's about recognising situations when we in the midfield have the ball open or the defenders and to know where he's running. And yeah, I can't really say how it was the last two years because I was not there, so it's difficult for me to say why and it's the first time he's now there and surely this is a topic we will have to work on and to address.”

