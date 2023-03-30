Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer open to Black Meteors call-up

Ghana recently booked their place in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be staged in Morocco in June.

The Black Meteors qualified for the tournament after beating Algeria 1-0 in Kumasi to secure a 2-1 aggregate win over the North Africans.

Ibrahim Tanko’s side featured some of Ghana’s best young talents, including Sporting’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who was part of Ghana’s squad at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

FC Nordsjaelland wonderkid Ernest Nuamah also played for the Black Meteors in the two-legged playoff against Algeria.

Asked if he’d be willing to take a step down from the Black Stars, Konigsdorffer said he was open to the idea.

“That is a good question, but I don’t know; I have never thought about it or talked about it to someone. Maybe if they call me. I don’t know when is the tournament, but we never know,” he told Ghanaweb.

Konigsdorffer was one of five foreign-born players who switched nationalities to play for Ghana in the middle of 2022.

The Hamburg forward was born in Berlin and has lived all his life in Germany, even featuring for their U-21 team.

However, he is currently a full Ghana international, having been capped once by the West African nation.