Ati Zigi did very well against Mexico – Richard Kingson

Ati Zigi, who has been Ghana’s no.1 since the Qatar 2022 World Cup, was in post when his country took on El Tri in an international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, last Sunday.

A much-changed Black Stars side was unable to withstand the might of Mexico, who cruised to a 2-0 victory following second-half goals from Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna.

The defeat to Mexico led to criticism from a section of Ghanaians, especially as the team failed to register a single shot on target.

Also, both goals conceded were sloppy, with Ati Zigi being beaten at his near-post for the first and also hesitating to come off his line in the build-up to the second.

The St. Gallen goalkeeper has, therefore, been on the receiving end of some criticism but Kingson believes the 26-year-old did very well despite having to deal with some difficult back passes.

Ati Zigi Pulse Ghana

“Yes, he did very well, especially in handling very hard and difficult back passes,” Kingson told 3Sports.

“His concentration and determination were very high. We are going back to our training grounds to correct some of the mistakes and improve in the future.”