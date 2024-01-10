Chris Hughton and his players dined with some big personalities in the country ahead of their departure for the tournament in the Ivory Coast.
Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa performs at Black Stars farewell dinner (Video)
Afua Asantewaa of Sing-a-thon fame performed Ghana’s national anthem during a farewell dinner for the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 AFCON.
Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo, GFA president Kurt Okraku, among other dignitaries were present at the event.
Afua Asantewaa was given the honour of ushering in President Akufo-Addo when he arrived, as she performed the national anthem.
The journalist and former beauty queen recently concluded her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt after five days.
She brought down the curtains on her daring attempt to break the world record after 126 hours and 52 minutes.
This was after surpassing the previous sing-a-thon record of 105 hours, which was set by Indian Sunil Waghmare in 2012.
Afua is now awaiting official confirmation and verification of her new record by the judges of the Guinness World Record.
Also, award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy performed at the dinner, with the players cheering him on.
Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to travel to the Ivory Coast for the AFCON on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
Chris Hughton and his side find themselves in a tricky group, having been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde.
Ghana is, however, going into the tournament on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their last two matches.
The Black Stars will kick off their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.
