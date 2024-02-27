SONA 2024: I have no doubt Black Stars will make us proud again – Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo touted some of the successes chalked by his government in sports, pointing to the astroturf pitches built across the country.

He also commented on the dwindling fortunes of the male national team, with Ghana exiting the group stage of each of their last three major tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President was, however, confident that the Black Stars would rise and shine again through dedication and patience.

“Results became evident to us and the world. It takes time, dedication and patience. We cannot harvest where we have not planted. I have no doubt at all that the Black Stars will rise and make us all proud again,” Akufo-Addo said.

The Black Stars were unable to advance to the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast after finishing behind both Cape Verde and Egypt in Group B.

Pulse Ghana

Chris Hughton’s side failed to win a single game at the tournament, with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique sealing their fate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team’s disappointing exit led to the axing of Hughton and the disbandment of the Black Stars’ entire technical staff.