ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

SONA 2024: I have no doubt Black Stars will make us proud again – Akufo-Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo believes with patience and dedication, the Black Stars will be back to their best and make every Ghanaian proud again.

SONA 2024: I have no doubt Black Stars will make us proud again – Akufo-Addo
SONA 2024: I have no doubt Black Stars will make us proud again – Akufo-Addo

The President touched on the state of sports in the country while delivering his State of the Nation (SONA) address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Recommended articles

Akufo-Addo touted some of the successes chalked by his government in sports, pointing to the astroturf pitches built across the country.

He also commented on the dwindling fortunes of the male national team, with Ghana exiting the group stage of each of their last three major tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President was, however, confident that the Black Stars would rise and shine again through dedication and patience.

“Results became evident to us and the world. It takes time, dedication and patience. We cannot harvest where we have not planted. I have no doubt at all that the Black Stars will rise and make us all proud again,” Akufo-Addo said.

The Black Stars were unable to advance to the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast after finishing behind both Cape Verde and Egypt in Group B.

The Black Stars of Ghana
The Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Ghana

Chris Hughton’s side failed to win a single game at the tournament, with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique sealing their fate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team’s disappointing exit led to the axing of Hughton and the disbandment of the Black Stars’ entire technical staff.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently in search of a new head coach for the Black Stars.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Michael Essien reportedly open to becoming Black Stars assistant coach

Michael Essien reportedly open to becoming Black Stars assistant coach

AFCON winner Abdul Razak kicks against Otto Addo’s appointment as Ghana coach

AFCON winner Abdul Razak kicks against Otto Addo’s appointment as Ghana coach

Black Queens unpaid bonuses: GFA’s foremost product is Black Stars – Gifty Oware

Black Queens unpaid bonuses: GFA’s foremost product is Black Stars – Gifty Oware

Kobbie Mainoo ‘regularly visits Ghana and is proud of his family roots’

Kobbie Mainoo ‘regularly visits Ghana and is proud of his family roots’