The President touched on the state of sports in the country while delivering his State of the Nation (SONA) address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
SONA 2024: I have no doubt Black Stars will make us proud again – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo believes with patience and dedication, the Black Stars will be back to their best and make every Ghanaian proud again.
Recommended articles
Akufo-Addo touted some of the successes chalked by his government in sports, pointing to the astroturf pitches built across the country.
He also commented on the dwindling fortunes of the male national team, with Ghana exiting the group stage of each of their last three major tournaments.
The President was, however, confident that the Black Stars would rise and shine again through dedication and patience.
“Results became evident to us and the world. It takes time, dedication and patience. We cannot harvest where we have not planted. I have no doubt at all that the Black Stars will rise and make us all proud again,” Akufo-Addo said.
The Black Stars were unable to advance to the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast after finishing behind both Cape Verde and Egypt in Group B.
Chris Hughton’s side failed to win a single game at the tournament, with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique sealing their fate.
The team’s disappointing exit led to the axing of Hughton and the disbandment of the Black Stars’ entire technical staff.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently in search of a new head coach for the Black Stars.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh