Sports journalist Seidu Adamu claims he was assaulted by Black Stars bouncer

The journalist identified his attacker as a Black Stars security personnel called Aziz and said he had been left with some bruises.

Adamu is known to be a strong critic of the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association (GFA) administration.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian journalists have taken to social media to condem the alleged attack on their colleague.

Read Adamu’s account of the events below:

Thank you is not enough to all those who reached out to me after my unprovoked attack by the Security detailed to the Black Stars of Ghana. your calls, texts, and comments have a strength to me.

For me, it was a normal day to cover activities of the national team, but individually or collectively, the people around the Black Stars had a different idea.

At this moment, I cannot say the attack on me was planned by the top hierarchy of the Ghana FA or a singular act of senseless Bravado from my attacker, whom I identified as AZIZ

Since the Leadership of the Ghana FA cannot guarantee my safety in and around the National Team, I have taken the hard decision to return to my base and not make the journey to Tennessee where the Black Stars are due to play the US Men's National Team.

I did not sustain any major injury as a result of the attack, but I still feel some pain in my neck and arm and bruises around my ears.

To have yourself strangled in the neck by a near 7-foot tall, 350-pound is no Joke, but Thank I Am alive and moving

I did not provoke anyone, neither did I say, act, or place myself in a situation that called for such Barbaric acts against me .