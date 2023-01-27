Speaking on Prime Take on Joy News, Appiah said he has a lot of respect for Gyan and made sure he informed the striker of the decision in a respectful manner.
Taking Black Stars captaincy from Gyan was the right decision – Kwasi Appiah
Ex-Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah believes he made the right decision by stripping Asamoah Gyan of the Black Stars captaincy.
“I respect him a lot. That’s the reason why I called him to let him know the decision I was going to take and make him the general captain,” he said.
Gyan served as Ghana’s captain for nearly five years but saw the armband taken away from him just weeks before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Appiah, who was the national team coach at the time, made the veteran striker the general captain while picking Andre Ayew as his new skipper.
The decision did not enthuse Gyan, who announced his retirement from the national team, but made a U-turn following President Akufo-Addo’s intervention.
“I thought he had captained the team for eight years and I felt he had done more than enough for Ghana. I told him to join me and let us handle the team,” Appiah explained.
“He didn’t agree but if you don’t do what is right, that is my belief, if you are not sincere to yourself and try to massage issues because this is my friend or this is my son, you’ll never get results or you’ll not be successful in what you want to do.
“For me, that tournament, that’s the more reason why I took him.”
Meanwhile, Gyan recently disclosed that Appiah apologised after stripping him of the Black Stars captaincy.
