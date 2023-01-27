ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Taking Black Stars captaincy from Gyan was the right decision – Kwasi Appiah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah believes he made the right decision by stripping Asamoah Gyan of the Black Stars captaincy.

Taking Black Stars captaincy from Gyan was the right decision – Kwasi Appiah
Taking Black Stars captaincy from Gyan was the right decision – Kwasi Appiah

Speaking on Prime Take on Joy News, Appiah said he has a lot of respect for Gyan and made sure he informed the striker of the decision in a respectful manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“I respect him a lot. That’s the reason why I called him to let him know the decision I was going to take and make him the general captain,” he said.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

Gyan served as Ghana’s captain for nearly five years but saw the armband taken away from him just weeks before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Appiah, who was the national team coach at the time, made the veteran striker the general captain while picking Andre Ayew as his new skipper.

The decision did not enthuse Gyan, who announced his retirement from the national team, but made a U-turn following President Akufo-Addo’s intervention.

Kwasi Appiah apologised for taking Black Stars captaincy from me – Gyan
Kwasi Appiah apologised for taking Black Stars captaincy from me – Gyan Pulse Ghana

“I thought he had captained the team for eight years and I felt he had done more than enough for Ghana. I told him to join me and let us handle the team,” Appiah explained.

“He didn’t agree but if you don’t do what is right, that is my belief, if you are not sincere to yourself and try to massage issues because this is my friend or this is my son, you’ll never get results or you’ll not be successful in what you want to do.

“For me, that tournament, that’s the more reason why I took him.”

Meanwhile, Gyan recently disclosed that Appiah apologised after stripping him of the Black Stars captaincy.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Taking Black Stars captaincy from Gyan was the right decision – Kwasi Appiah

    Taking Black Stars captaincy from Gyan was the right decision – Kwasi Appiah

  • Asamoah Gyan: Ghana needs strict coach who doesn’t take orders from people

    Asamoah Gyan: Ghana needs strict coach who doesn’t take orders from people

  • I’m waiting for GFA’s response after applying for Black Stars job – Kwasi Appiah

    I’m waiting for GFA’s response after applying for Black Stars job – Kwasi Appiah

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chris Hughton has been given Black Stars job – Sam George claims

Chris Hughton has been given Black Stars job – Sam George claims

Kwasi Appiah: I’m more qualified for Black Stars job

Kwasi Appiah: I’m more qualified for Black Stars job

Asamoah Gyan: Ghana needs strict coach who doesn’t take orders from people

Asamoah Gyan: Ghana needs strict coach who doesn’t take orders from people

Slavko Matic: Hearts of Oak coach applies for Black Stars job

Slavko Matic: Hearts of Oak coach applies for Black Stars job