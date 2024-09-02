Video: Thomas Partey arrives in Black Stars camp in Audi RS Q8 worth Ghc2 million

In a video shared by 3Sports on social media, Partey is seen alighting from his expensive vehicle with his luggage before entering the team’s hotel.

Partey, who earns around £200,000 per week at Arsenal, loves flashy cars and owns a couple of them in his garage.

Thomas Partey's love for luxury cars

Last year, some football fans rated Partey’s car as the best among his the vehicles owned by his Arsenal teammates. This followed a display of their luxurious cars in the aftermath of the Gunners’ penalty shootout victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Having won the curtain raiser at Wembley Stadium last year, the Arsenal players were captured driving out of the venue in their flashy cars.

The vehicles of Partey and Ben White particularly caught the attention of fans on social media, with the Ghana international driving a customised Rolls Royce.

Meanwhile, Partey is expected to play a key role when Ghana face Angola and Niger in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers in the coming days.

The Black Stars will host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday before facing Niger on the road on Monday.