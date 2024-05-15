Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma to miss Ghana vs Mali World Cup qualifier due to injury

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu confirmed Bissouma’s absence before the game and further stated that he has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

“Bissouma picked up a knee injury in the last game and he's out for the season,” Postecoglu is quoted as saying by The Standard.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Mali set to face Ghana in a World Cup qualifier on June 6, Bissouma now faces a race against time to be fit for the important game.

The full extent of the 27-year-old’s knee injury is not yet unknown but two weeks seems after the end of the season like very little time for him to recover in time for the game against the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, the Eagles currently occupy the second position in Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers after garnering four points from two games so far.

Ghana trail them by just a point, while Comoros surprisingly sit at the top of the table after winning each of their opening two qualifying matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars, despite being without a win since the start of 2024, boast a strong home record and won’t be pushovers against Mali.

Otto Addo’s side disappointingly exited the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast at the group stage earlier this year.

They were also winless during the March international break after losing 2-1 to rivals Nigeria and being held to a 2-2 draw by Uganda.