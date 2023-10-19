USA 4-0 Ghana: We now know our level – Jordan Ayew

The Black Stars were humiliated by the USA in Wednesday morning’s international friendly at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gregg Berhalter’s side ran riots in the first half, with goals from Giovanni Reyna (double), Christian Pulisic and Leon Balogun, doing maximum damage.

The Black Stars were largely lethargic and did not really give their opponents any contest, especially in the first half, which was one-sided.

Speaking to journalists in the aftermath of the game, Ayew attributed the defeat to a lack of experience by many of Ghana’s players.

He further admitted that he and his teammates have to do better, while promising that results will improve in future games.

“I feel like we just need a bit more time because it’s a new group, a lot of new players and most of the players are really inexperienced so it’s not easy because we know we don’t have time and this type of games is a reality check and now we know our level,” Ayew said.

“We are pushing hard and we are trying our best to have better performances as a team and with time it will come.”

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton has apologised following the Black Stars’ shambolic performance against the USA.

“I apologize for the performance for the performance and the results,” the 64-year-old said at a post-match press conference.