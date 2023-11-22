ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Comoros troll Ghana with laughing video of Akrobeto after beating Black Stars

Emmanuel Ayamga

Fans of Comoros added insult to injury by trolling Ghana following their country’s upset over the Black Stars on Tuesday.

The Black Stars suffered a setback in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign when they were beaten 1-0 in Moroni.

A brilliant first-half strike from Myziane Maolida was enough to see the Comoros pull an upset over Ghana on home soil.

Once again, Chris Hughton’s side failed to play on the front foot and struggled for large spells against Comoros.

The defeat also sees Comoros chalk a second successive win over the Black Stars after beating Ghana in the last AFCON.

The Coelacanths have also moved to the top of Group I of the World Cup qualifiers with six points, ahead of both Mali and Ghana.

In the aftermath of the game, a Comorian football page on X (formerly Twitter) took advantage to troll Ghana on the microblogging site.

The page, which goes by the handle @ComorosFootball shared the viral video of Ghanaian comic actor Akrobeto to taunt the Black Stars.

See some of the reactions to Comoros’ trolls below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

