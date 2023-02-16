We’ll maintain core of Black Stars team that played at World Cup – Didi Dramani

However, the technical team remains the same, with Dramani and George Boateng maintained as assistant coaches.

Speaking to Joy Sports in a yet-to-air interview on Prime Take, Dramani said the plan is to keep the core of Ghana’s World Cup squad together.

“The [World Cup] squad is still alive. You have to look at how the leagues are going now as well as those [players] who are on the pitch,” he said.

“Talking about those to maintain, if the person is injured he is out [for the qualifiers]. The core of the team is still the base.”

Meanwhile, former Ghana international John Paintsil has urged Chris Hughton to add James Kwasi Appiah to his backroom staff.

According to the ex-defender, Appiah’s experience with the national team will be helpful to Hughton during his tenure.

Appiah is currently unattached, having previously had two spells as coach of the Black Stars from 2012 to 2014 and from 2017 to 2019.

Paintsil, who played for Ghana at several tournaments, including two World Cups, believes a coaching partnership between Hughton and Appiah will deliver AFCON trophies.

“What he needs to do is to have someone like Kwasi Appiah,” Paintsil said, as quoted by Footballghana.

“When Chris Hughton get Kwasi Appiah in his team, they can even win the Nations Cup back-to-back because, him having that experience, and Kwesi Appiah also having that experience and also knowing the culture of the game, I think that will be all.”