‘Your win is our visa approval’ – Fan pleads with Black Stars to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Chris Hughton’s side made a winning start to their qualifying campaign after recording a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Island nation at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Inaki Williams’ late header was the difference between the two teams following a largely frustrating evening for the Black Stars.

A fan in the stands took advantage of the opportunity to send a message to the team by urging them to do everything to qualify for the World Cup.

Holding a placard with the message “Your win is our visa approval”, the fan served notice of his intention to be at the next World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Ghana’s qualifying group contains Madagascar, Comoros, Mali, the Central African Republic (CAR) and Chad.

The Black Stars are currently joint top of the group with Mali and Comoros on three points each ahead of their second group game against Comoros on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hughton hopes the Black Stars will carry the momentum from their win over Madagascar into the game against Comoros.

“The importance of the win is massive. We would have loved to have done it more comfortably in the first half, but that's football.