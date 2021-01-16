The Administrative/Operations Manager of the Bright Addae Foundation Dickson Boadi hinted to honour Kwesi Nyantakyi as part of their activities for 2021 when he paid a courtesy call on him late last year.

A copy of the exercise book has already been trending on social media.

In an interview with Dickson Boadi, he explained the motive behind the customisation of the books and also prayed to the Almighty God to continue to guide Kwesi Nyantakyi.

"We all know that Lawyer Nyantakyi during his tenure as the President of the Ghana Football Association and CAF Executive Council Member served with passion. He dedicated his time for the game and Bright Addae that we see today was brought to the limelight by him so we need to Honour him. To be he deserves more than but gradually we shall get there".

"The Foundation was established by former U-20 world cup winner Bright Addae to assist the needy in the deprived communities so the exercise books which has customized to honour Lawyer Nyantakyi will be distributed in the Upper West Region where he hails from to show appreciation for to him for what he did for Ghana and the world football at large".

Through the support of these individuals and donors, the Bright Addae Foundation has been able to reach and transform lives.

Alhaji Salamu Amadu (Afro-Arab Group Chairman), Dr KK Peprah(KK Peprah Roofing Company Limited), Mr Ebenezer Kwadwo Addo Mensah Saka(CEO Of SAKA Homes), Serena Camela Of Study Automotive Consultancy in Italy.

Mr Boadi, therefore, appealed to individuals and cooperate institutions to support the activities of the foundation so that the needy in the remote areas would benefit from their philanthropic efforts. late last year when he paid a courtesy call on the former Ghana Football Association and CAF Executive Member, Kwesi Nyantakyi hinted that the Foundation will as part of their activities were going to customize exercise books to honour him for his selfless efforts.

Bright Addae started his football career at Wa All Stars before seeking greener pastures overseas, playing for Parma and a host of clubs abroad.

He was a member of the Black Satellites team that won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

Addae now plies his trade in Romania for Hermannstadt.