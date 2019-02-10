Kennedy stood over the ball as Brisbane Roar players bobbed up and down before the free-kick was taken.

I'm guessing this was a way of distracting their opponent and it actually worked. The 24-year-old blasted over the bar as viewers were left scratching their heads.

We've never seen anything like this before. Kennedy took their antics in good spirits, though.

As you can see in the above footage the defender goes over to a number of Brisbane players and gives them a high five while laughing to herself.

Even she appreciated their efforts, but many questioned Brisbane's sportsmanship.

Sydney FC went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Caitlin Foord and Sofia Huerta, but this moment grabbed the headlines.

Have you ever seen anything like this before?

From the swerve of Roberto Carlos to the bend of David Beckham, we've had the pleasure of witnessing some game-changing free-kicks in years gone by, but nothing comes close to this from East Fukuoka FC.

The Japanese High School have revolutionised the set-piece with a routine like no other.