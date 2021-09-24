‘But for Suarez, Ghana could’ve won 2010 World Cup’ – Milovan Rajevac

The Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the quadrennial showpiece before losing on penalties to the South Americans.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.

Uruguay eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.

Speaking at his unveiling at the GFA’s secretariat, Rajevac said he believes the Black Stars could’ve gone all the way, but that that incident.

“The 2010 World Cup was the biggest success of my career and if Suarez did not do what he did, we could have been world champions,” he said.