Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s greatest goal scorer of all-time, having bagged 51 goals for the Black Stars since making his debut against Somalia in 2003.

Aside from that, he is the greatest African scorer in the in history of the FIFA World Cup with six goals and also Ghana’s second top scorer in the annal of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with eight goals

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has celebrated Gyan on its official twitter account as the iconic figure on its ‘Wednesday Wizards’ by sharing a video of all his goals in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Asamoah Gyan made his debut Africa Cup of Nations in 2008 and registered his first goal in the continent’s showpiece against Guinea.

He bagged three goals in 2010 AFCON staged in Angola, scoring against Ivory Coast, Angola and Nigeria.

Gyan bagged a goal each in 2012 and 2013 against Mali and Niger, respectively.

The 34-year-old registered a goal in 2015 against Algeria and 2017 against Mali.

However, Asamoah Gyan is trailing Andre Ayew with nine goals, by a goal, making the latter the Ghanaian all-time top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations.