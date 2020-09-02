Legendary Ghanaian coach Charles Kumi Gyamfi passed away at the age of 86 on 2nd September 2015 at the Cocoa Clinic in Accra and today marks the 5th anniversary of his death.

READ MORE: Breaking News: Kurt Okraku remains GFA President as CAS dismisses Osei Palmer’s case

He played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak and also had the opportunity to play in Germany.

CK Gyamfi captained the Black Stars before he was sent for his coaching course in Germany.

He returned to coach Ghana and guided the Black Stars to three Africa Cup of Nations triumph- 1963, 1965 and 1982, becoming the first coach to win the continent’s showpiece three times.

On the 5th anniversary of the death of the legendary coach Ghanaians have paid glowing tribute to him: