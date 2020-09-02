Osei Kwaku Palmer was disqualified from contesting in the 2019 presidential elections of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by the Elections Committee formed by the Normalisation Committee which was in charge of Ghana football at the time.

Kurt Okraku was elected as President of the GFA after beating off competition from George Afriyie and others.

Osei Palmer appealed against the decision of the Elections Committee after all internal redress failed.

CAS has upheld the decision of the Elections Committee to bring an end to a long protracted arbitration process.

This implies that there will be no re-elections in the GFA Presidency.

Below is a summary of CAS verdict on the case

CAF verdict

