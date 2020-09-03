Osei Kuffour born on 3rd September 1976 in Kumasi turned 44 years on Thursday 3rd September 2020.

READ MORE: Kotoko fan presented his son for human sacrifice for the club to return to winning ways- Osei Kofi

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has joined the entire football fraternity to celebrate Samuel Kuffour to mark his birthday.

The former Bayern Munich defender is arguably the greatest defender of all-time in Africa, having excelled at both club and country.

He is best remembered for his time with Bayern Munich, whom he represented for over a decade, winning a total of 14 honours, and playing in nearly 250 official matches.

At Bayern Munich, he won six Bundesliga titles, 5 German Cups, UEFA Champions League, Inter-Continental Cup, etc.

Kuffour played at all levels of the national teams U-17, U-20, U-23 and the Black Stars- he won gold with the Black Starlets during the 1991 FIFA World Cup in Italy and he was also a member of the Black Meteors team that won bronze in the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Kuffour also represented Ghana in the 2006 FIFA World Cup and also participated in five Africa Cup of Nations- 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2006.