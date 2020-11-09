This comes after the draws for the preliminary and last-32 rounds of the elite African club competition and the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup was held in Cairo on Monday.

The Kumasi giants will jet off to Mauritania to face their opponents in the first leg of the CAF Champions League at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya on November 27, before they host Nouadhibou in the second leg on 4th December, 2020 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The over-all winner of the home and away fixtures will progress to the first round of the competition and set a date with either Al Hilal of Sudan or Vipers of Uganda.

FC Nouadhibou, established in 1999, is based in Nouadhibou economic capital of Mauritania.

They are the most successful club in annal of Mauritanian club football, having won the topflight league eight times- 2001, 2002, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019-20.

FC Nouadhibou are also four-time winners of the Mauritania FA Cup.

Their Ghanaian opponents Asante Kotoko, on the other hand are the most successful club in the history of Ghanaian league having won it on 23 occasions.

The Porcupine Warriors are a familiar contender in African football. They are two times winners of the CAF Champions League (Previously called the Africa Champions Cup).

Kotoko won it in 1970 and 1983. However, they have lost in seven finals in continental games- 1967, 1971,1973, 1982, 1993, 2002, 2004

Asante Kotoko are representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League by virtue of winning the 2019 Normalisation Committee Special Competition Tier 1.

Meanwhile, their regional rivals, Ashanti Gold who won the Normalisation Committee Tier 2 competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Miners have been paired with Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien.